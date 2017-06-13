Minor League Team Pitches Pregnancy Tests for Father’s Day

June 13, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A minor league baseball team in Florida has planned an unusual Father’s Day promotion. The team will give out pregnancy tests.

This week Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have added a second promotion to the usual Thirsty Thursday celebration. They’re calling it the “You Might Be a Father” promotion, which comes with a free pregnancy test.

The team’s website explains it like this: The test will let men know if they should return to the Father’s Day game on Sunday.

General Manager Harold Craw tells The Florida Times-Union (http://bit.ly/2rc5RVe ) the idea was pitched as a “tongue-in-cheek” promotion for the Thirsty Thursday crowd, which tends to be young professionals and college students. He says the tests are only handed to someone who wants one.

Minor league baseball teams have a long history of unusual promotions.

