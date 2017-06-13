Avocado Art

June 13, 2017 9:53 AM
The delicious and nutritious fruit has found a new purpose in life – art!

Artists, and avocado fans, are turning to the Internet to post their delightful creations, and people are completely obsessed. Take a look ↓↓

Seriously! @gakugakugakugakugaku1 did it again, carved Goyard pattern avocado. That's amazing #avocado #foodcarving #goyard

A post shared by THRIVE Magazine: VEGAN (@thrivemags) on

🥑🥑🥑🥑Repost @morning_temptations ・・・ GOOD MORNING My food rose obsession continues, since there's no better combination than food & flowers in the summer when everything is blooming at it's fullest outside! 💚 That is why I'm making this my second entry for Odile @odilejp & Marie @therawberry 's #summervibeparty (which you should join too btw!) This avorose is lying on a bed of sprouts, parsley leaves, a lemony hummus & a rice cake. Never before has a rice cake looked so fabulous, am I right? 😂 #avocadoart #avocado #avocadorose #foodrose #avocadolove #avolove #avoart #summerfood #veganbrunch #veganbreakfast #healthybreakfast #healthystart #vegansofig #vegansofinstagram #veganfoodshare #veganfoodlovers #whatveganseat #veganfoodie #bestofvegan @bestofvegan #foodporn #veganfoodporn #ahealthynut @a.healthy.nut #letscookvegan @letscookvegan #thrivemags @thrivemags #emojeefood

A post shared by @emojeefood on

😍😍😍 #avocado #avocadocarving #avocadoart #yoni #omg

A post shared by #TheBigBlvqWulph (@el.gran.lobo.negro) on

What do you think of this new fruit trend?

