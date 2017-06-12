Taco Bell Is Giving Away Free Tacos This Tuesday

June 12, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: Taco Bell

CBS Local — Thank the Golden State Warriors for making tomorrow Taco Tuesday. Because of their win, Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at all of their restaurants nationwide.

Taco Bell had a promotion during the NBA Finals that if a team won a game on the road, they’d give away free tacos. The Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland 118-113 in game 3. Steal a game, steal a taco, they referred to it as.

Cleveland had been winning late in the game, but Kevin Durant knocked down a go-ahead three-pointer for Golden State with under a minute left to steal the game.

The promo is valid for everyone at all stores between the aforementioned hours. Follow this link if you want to find the closest Taco Bell to you.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen