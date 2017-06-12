6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa Bay

There’s no denying it, summer is here, folks! The kids are on break and you have vacation time piling up, so there’s no excuse. Tampa Bay is calling your name!

Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.

At the Amp | The MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre is Tampa Bay’s concert hot-spot. Every summer, they play host to some of the biggest names in music, and this summer is no different. Upcoming shows include: Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Styx, Linkin Park, Green Day, Depeche Mode and Depeche Mode – just to name a few. Plus, the Amp has the best tailgating atmosphere in Tampa Bay.

Escaping | Test your tactics in an escape room. The escape room craze is taking over the entertainment biz and is great way to escape the heat! Grab some friends or family and see if you can escape from a clue-filled room in just 60 minutes. Give one of these a try: The Great Escape Room in Tampa, Can You Escape? in Tampa, Tampa Bay Escape Room in Clearwater or Escape St. Pete in St. Pete.

On a Boat | Most Tampa Bay residents have a friend that owns a boat, but most boat owners boat on their time. Who needs ’em? Freedom Boat Club offers freedom in the form of a boat. Freedom Boat Club is a national boating service that offers a variety of boats for the day with a membership. Simply choose your membership plan, choose your “home” location and receive unlimited access to your home Club’s fleet. Each plan provides on-the-water training, as well. There are 4 locations here in Tampa Bay: Treasure Island, Downtown St. Pete, Clearwater Beach and South Tampa.

With a Cold Beer | Tampa Bay is earning its name in the beer realm with breweries popping up all over the area. One such brewery garnering excitement in Tampa Bay is 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Pete. 3 Daughters offers a tasting room featuring Tampa’s craft beers, Trivia night Mondays, Beer Growler Specials Thursdays and live music & food trucks on the weekends. And, as you may have guessed, they brew their own beer. They have everything from Pilsners, like their Beach Blonde Ale, to Irish Stouts, like their Bimini Twist IPA.

Floating Down a River | Though Rainbow River is just outside the Tampa Bay area, its slow flowing waves are worth the drive. Spend the day diving, tubing, canoeing or kayaking down the river followed by a picnic among the wildlife.

In a Tent | Fort De Soto offers a bit of everything. You can enjoy the beach during the day, explore the fort in the evening and head to your campground at bedtime. Fort De Soto’s campground includes a 238-site family camping area with picnic tables, grills, water, electricity, washers, dryers, sanitary disposal stations, modern restrooms, and showers.

… and this is just the beginning! Get out and enjoy Tampa Bay this summer.

Vanessa Rao | CBS/CW44 Tampa Bay