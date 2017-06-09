Recipe for Key Lime Icebox Cake

Most Floridians can’t resist the sweet and tangy temptation of a key lime pie. This twist on the classic recipe is sure to keep you satisfied all summer long.

Key limes are in season from June to September, making summer the perfect time to whip-up some key lime treats. Below you’ll find the recipe for a Key Lime Icebox Cake courtesy of Southern Living which puts a little spin on the original. This cake is sure to be a cool and satisfying treat, with it’s lusciously tart key lime curd, buttery graham cracker crust, and rich whipped cream topping.

Key Lime Icebox Cake

For the Curd

4 large eggs

2 cups half and half

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/8 tsp kosher salt

3 tbsp butter

2 tbsp key lime zest

1/2 cup key lime juice

For the Layers

27 graham crackers

For the Whipped Cream

1 cup whipping cream

1/4 cup powdered sugar

Whisk eggs and half and half in bowl. Set aside. Add sugar, cornstarch and salt to a pot on the stove. Then add eggs and half and half. Bring to a boil. Take off the heat. Add zest and juice, then pour into a bowl. Place bowl on ice. Place 9 graham crackers on the bottom of an 8×8 tin. Add 3/4 of curd mixture on top of crackers. Repeat 2 more times. Lay plastic wrap directly on the top layer, then wrap the whole tin in plastic wrap twice. Freeze for 8 hours. When ready to serve, let the frozen tin sit out for 1 hour. Meanwhile, make whipped cream topping by adding whipping cream to stand mixer at high-speed. While mixing, add powdered sugar a bit at a time. Top cake with whipped cream topping, cut and serve.

