Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier on DL with Broken Hip After Slide

June 9, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier is expected to miss at least two months after breaking his right hip during a slide into first base.

The 2016 Gold Glove winner left the Thursday night’s game against the Chicago White after jamming the hip while trying to beat out an infield hit in the fifth inning.

Kiermaier underwent tests Friday and was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

He’s struggled this season defensively, committing six errors in 62 games. He had two errors in 105 games last season.

Tampa Bay recalled Mallex Smith from Triple-A Durham to replace Kiermaier.

The Rays also placed first baseman Rickie Weeks Jr. on the 10-day DL because of a right shoulder impingement and acquired infield Taylor Featherston from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations.

Shortstop Matt Duffy, out following offseason Achilles tendon surgery, was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

