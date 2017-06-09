High Heel Life Hack

June 9, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: life hack

It’s time to give those gorgeous shoes hiding in the back of your closet a complete makeover with this trick!

This hack is so simple. Head to your nearest craft store and pick up some fluffy flocking powder. Flocking powder is the fluffy material used in nail art recently to mimic suede – as seen below. Try to match your shoe color or hue as much as possible, or give it a funky refresh with a different but complimentary color.

How To | Follow the Steps Below or Watch the Video Above

Sand the scuffed portion of your shoe with fine sandpaper. Then paint the area with fabric glue. Finally, sprinkle the flocking powder directly on to the glue. Let it dry and rock that new look!

Share your new looks with us in the comments below or on Facebook & Twitter!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Authentic New York Style Pizza In Tampa BaySix of Tampa Bay's best New York-style pizza joints guaranteed to put you in a New York state of mind via your stomach.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen