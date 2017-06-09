Best Brunches in Tampa Bay

Mimosas, benedicts and crepes, oh my… did someone say brunch? Show me a person who doesn’t like brunch and I’ll show you an unhappy person. Sure we could just call it a late breakfast or an early lunch, but no… it’s BRUNCH! The combination of two meals is not only great because it’s one less thing to worry about, but you can also combine your calories. Meaning one meal… double the calories! Bring on the bottomless mimosas and french toast and let’s get this brunch started.

Jackson’s Bistro Bar & Sushi Restaurant

(Suggested By Tara W. from South Tampa)

This is a somewhat fancy brunch spot in Tampa Bay… it’s $25 per adult (not including drinks), but the food options are pretty awesome. They have continental breakfast items including eggs benedict and waffles, as well as a sushi station, carving station and much more. Brunch is available every Sunday between 10:30am – 2:30pm

Harbor Island – 601 S. Harbour Island Blvd

Tampa, FL 33602

(813) 277-0112

http://jacksonsbistro.com/brunch/

Munch’s Restaurant

(Suggested By Art D. from Seminole)

This little St. Pete diner was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives… so you know it’s gotta be good. This is the kind of place you go, that you and your entire family can eat like kings for under $30. Legendary, homey luncheonette supplying Southern comfort food for breakfast & lunch.

3920 6th St South

St. Petersburg, FL 33705

(727) 896-5972

Menu: http://places.singleplatform.com/munchs

Boca Kitchen Bar & Market

(Suggested By Tara W. from South Tampa)

There brunch menu has a “Sunday Morning Coming Down” item — consisting of a 16oz. PBR, brown bag and house bacon for $7. This is our kind of place. Boca’s strong farm to table focus, in addition to prioritizing taste and service, is what sets it apart. Boca’s menu is based on the local food movement and sources ingredients from nearby farmers and specialty food purveyors wherever possible.

901 W Platt St

Tampa, Florida

(813) 254-7070

http://bocatampa.com

Mango’s Restaurant & Tiki Bar

(Suggested By Joanne C. from St. Petersburg)

Located directly on the beach at the DoubleTree Beach Resort. Our reviewer said, “Went there for Mother’s Day and Easter and they have a wonderful brunch where you can sit indoors or eat outside on the balcony. Always had great service and good food.”

17120 Gulf Blvd

Redington Beach, FL

(727) 369-7180

http://mangosrestaurant.com

Oystercatchers Restaurant – Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay

(Suggested By Mike K. from Temple Terrace)

For the naturalist, Oystercatchers’ menu features the freshest wild and line-caught fish, prepared with a variety of sauces and relishes designed to enhance their natural flavors. For those looking for slightly more unusual takes, house specialties such as Lobster Macaroni and Cheese or Stuffed Whole Snapper are simply divine.

2900 Bayport Drive

Tampa, FL 33607

813-207-6815

Menu: http://places.singleplatform.com/oystercatchers/

Iberian Rooster – Colonial Portuguese Fushion

(Suggested By Kirk D. from St. Petersburg)

The Iberian Rooster, a Portuguese Fusion restaurant and speakeasy where the complexity of colonial street food meets the simplicity of tapas, interlocking in unexpectedly seamless ways to create innovative, dynamic flavors worthy of the harmony that exists between the culinary cultures of Mozambique, Macau, Brazil, and Goa. The lush space brims with the energy and warmth of Mouraria, and so does the colonial fusion on every small plate.

475 Central Ave.

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

727 258 8753

http://www.iberianrooster.com

Any other good brunch suggestions, leave them in the comments and maybe we’ll add them to our list.

