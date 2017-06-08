Twitter Latches on to Comey’s ‘Lordy’ Quote During Hearing

June 8, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: comey hearing, James Comey

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twitter users have latched on to former FBI director James Comey’s use of “lordy” during his Capitol Hill testimony about his interaction with President Donald Trump.

Comey told senators Thursday morning, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” in referring to his meetings with Trump.

The term quickly became a trending topic on Twitter. Former New York City U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who was also fired by Trump, echoed Comey’s statement , writing, “We can all agree with Jim Comey that, Lordy, we hope there are tapes.”

“Captain America” actor Chris Evans quickly weighed in , saying he wanted Comey’s phase on a T-shirt.

For those unaccustomed to hearing the word, dictionary maker Merriam-Webster tweeted a definition and joked Comey still had time use old-fashioned terms like “gadzooks” or “gramercy.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Authentic New York Style Pizza In Tampa BaySix of Tampa Bay's best New York-style pizza joints guaranteed to put you in a New York state of mind via your stomach.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen