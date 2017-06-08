Instant Pot Recipe For Steamed Bread Pudding

Excerpted from The I Love My Instant Pot© Recipe Book: From Trail Mix Oatmeal To Mongolian Beef BBQ, 175 Easy And Delicious Recipes by Michelle Fagone (CavegirlCuisine.com). Used by permission of the publisher, Adams Media, a division of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved. Photography by James Stefiuk.
Michelle Fagone is a mother of two young girls, an entrepreneur, and an avid Paleo food chef. She has a passion for healthy living and for sharing her unique insights via her recipes, her blog, and now her five cookbooks. Despite being a southern gal at heart, her travel and food experiences as a Navy brat and current Army spouse, have enabled a unique appreciation for worldly flavors. While comfort is the basis for most of her recipes, you will often find a twist of exciting flavors and combinations which makes her recipes not only appealing to a broad audience, but uniquely delicious!
Hands-On Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Serves: 6
This recipe can be changed up so many ways, so once you get the hang of the dish, feel free to make it your own. Use whatever bread you have on hand. Add some chopped nuts. In Puerto Rico, the bread is soaked in coconut milk. Substitute dried pineapple for the raisins (or just add them in!), and you’ll have a completely different recipe on your hands each time.
Ingredients
- 4 cups cubed cinnamon raisin bread, dried out overnight
- 1 apple, peeled, cored, and diced small
- 1⁄4 cup raisins
- 2 cups whole milk
- 3 large eggs
- 1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
- 1⁄4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- pinch of ground nutmeg
- pinch of sea salt
- 3 tablespoons butter, cut into 3 pats
- 1 1⁄2 cups water
Directions
- Grease a 7-cup glass dish. Add bread, apple, and raisins. Set aside.
- In a small bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, vanilla, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Pour over bread in glass dish and place pats of butter on top.
- Pour water into Instant Pot®. Set trivet in pot. Place glass dish on top of trivet. Lock lid.
- Press the Manual button and adjust time to 20 minutes. When timer beeps, quick release
pressure until float valve drops and then unlock lid.
- Remove glass bowl from the Instant Pot®. Transfer to a rack until cooled. Serve.