There are times in life when you long for the crem dela crem. You want to be pampered. You crave clothe napkins and sparkling wine. Sometimes you just fancy being fancy. But then there are times when the heart cries out for something uncomplicated. You yearn for the smell of beer and fried cheese. You want sticky floors and wobbly bar stools. You need a dive bar. When that feeling strikes, look no further than this list. We present you with the Best Dive Bars in Tampa Bay.

Prime Time Sports Grill – Suggested by Vanessa R. of Tampa

Carrollwood – 14404 N Dale Mabry Hwy

Tampa, FL 33618

813.908.0780

www.primetimesportsgrill.com

This family owned and operated sports bar is both the perfect game day hangout and Friday night getaway. Prime Time serves craft beers, offers plenty of outdoor seating and has more TVs than you can imagine. If you’re in the mood for games, they offer 2 pool tables, darts, electronic basketball and arcade golf. They offer a full, and delicious, menu and amazing drink specials.

Elmer’s Sports Cafe – Suggested by Tara W. of South Tampa

South Tampa – 5206 S MacDill Ave

Tampa, FL 33611

813.835.6900

www.facebook.com

This South Tampa hot spot offers much more than your typical sports bar. Elmer’s offers a dog-friendly outdoor patio, giant Jenga, pool tables, karaoke and so much more. The reviews on Yelp praise their delicious wings and fun drinks.

The Patio – Suggested by Tara W. of South Tampa

South Tampa – 421 S MacDill Ave

Tampa, FL 33609

813.873.7846

patiotampa.com

This casual bar is known for it’s comfortable outdoor seating. Though they don’t offer food, they do offer drink specials 3 times a week, including Hospitality night on Tuesday, Thursday Thursdays and all night Ladies Night on Fridays. The outdoor bar has games like cornhole, darts and more.

Undertow Beach Bar – Suggested by Mike K. of Tampa

St. Pete Beach – 3850 Gulf Blvd

St. Petersburg, FL 33706

727.368.9000

www.facebook.com

Undertow Beach Bar is the best of St. Pete Beach all wrapped into one bar. They are located right on the beach, so be sure to bring your bathing suit. They offer beach volleyball, live music and drinks galore. They offer delivery from Smiley’s Snack Shack, located up the road, until 10pm. Undertow is open until 3am, giving you the perfect opportunity to spend the night on the beach!

Mastry’s – Suggested by Kirk D. of St. Pete

Downtown St. Pete – 233 Central Ave

St. Petersburg, FL 33707

727.822.3070

www.yelp.com

Located in the heart of Downtown St. Pete, Mastry’s is the long-standing locals’ hangout. Though Mastry’s is small, it packs a big punch. They offer craft beers, your favorite drafts and a full liquor bar. The atmosphere is relaxed and comfortable, making Mastry’s the perfect first-stop on your Downtown excursion.

Time Out Seminole – Suggested by Art D. of St. Pete

Seminole – 9009 Oakhurst Rd

Seminole, FL 33776

727.593.3114

www.facebook.com

Time Out Seminole is your home for specials. They offer drink specials, food specials and the occasional contest special. In fact, they hold an annual limbo and hula hoop contest giving contestants the opportunity to win $300 in cash prizes! Their walls are covered with TVs, making it a great place to watch your favorite sports teams. Be sure to check out their Monday special for $.60 cent wings!

Screwie Louie’s – Suggested by Joanne C. of St. Pete

Maderia Beach – 14705 Gulf Blvd

Maderia Beach, FL 33708

727.392.3520

www.facebook.com

This dive bar is known for breakfast, seafood and early morning happy hour! Located just a few steps from the beach, Screwie Louie’s offers plenty of outdoor seating to give you that “I’m on vacation” vibe.

Capogna’s Dugout – Suggested by Greg B. of Clearwater

Clearwater – 1653 Gulf to Bay Blvd

Clearwater, FL 33755

727.441.4791

www.facebook.com

This family owned and operated dive bar makes you feel right at home. As described by Greg B., “Capogna’s Dugout is the perfect place to go when you want to avoid Clearwater tourists.” Capogna’s offers nightly specials, such as $26.99 for a large 2-topping pizza, appetizer, pitcher of beer. Tuesday is trivia night and Capogna’s offers $150 in prizes, plus $1 draft, $1.50 pints and $5.99 pitchers!

Cheers to the dive bars that fill our lives joy and beer!

Share your favorite dive bars with us in the comments below or on Facebook & Twitter!