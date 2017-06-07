Questions Surround Florida Girl’s Death; Homicide Suspected

June 7, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Two senior prosecutors who specialize in homicide have been assigned to the case of the 12-year-old Florida girl whose body was found in a creek days after she went missing.

But little else has been made public about what happened to Naomi Jones between May 31 when she was last seen and Monday, when two fishermen found her body.

The Pensacola News Journal (http://on.pnj.com/2rJyBFW) reports police have questioned two people on interest in the case. No one has been charged in her death.

On Tuesday investigators searched Eight Mile Creek for evidence. An autopsy was performed Tuesday, but results weren’t released.

Naomi graduated from elementary school and was set to start middle school in the fall.

KlassKids Foundation stared a GoFundMe for Naomi’s family.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Authentic New York Style Pizza In Tampa BaySix of Tampa Bay's best New York-style pizza joints guaranteed to put you in a New York state of mind via your stomach.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen