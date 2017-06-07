Dog Squatting: The New Exercise Taking Social Media By Storm

June 7, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Dogs, trends, Weightlifting

CBS Local– For those who are dog lovers and workout enthusiasts, there’s a new trend that’s right up their alley. As #SquatYourDog has begun to populate social media, more and more people are getting in on the act.

But is the exercise as literal as that hashtag?

Yes. Many are posting on social media videos of themselves picking up their dog, then squatting with them in tow as if their pooch were a free weight at the gym or in the park.

Their dogs seem to enjoy it, and almost definitely enjoy not having to be on their paws! For the dog owners, it’s certainly more enjoyable than the typical inanimate weight.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes work for the new trend; it doesn’t matter how small or big as long as their owners can pick them up.

All things considered, it’s the humans that get a more fun workout, and the dogs get a little lift. Seems like everybody wins.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Authentic New York Style Pizza In Tampa BaySix of Tampa Bay's best New York-style pizza joints guaranteed to put you in a New York state of mind via your stomach.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen