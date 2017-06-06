John Stamos, Beach Boys to Headline July 4 Concert in DC

June 6, 2017 10:33 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Actor John Stamos will host the annual July Fourth concert outside the U.S. Capitol — and pull double duty as the drummer for the Beach Boys.

Organizers of the concert announced the lineup Tuesday. The Beach Boys will perform with Stamos on drums and guest vocals from Mark McGrath.

Other performers include Motown legends the Four Tops; Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi of the Blues Brothers; country star Trace Adkins; Chris Blue, a past winner of “The Voice”; and Broadway star Phillipa Soo, formerly of “Hamilton.” Actress and singer Sofia Carson will perform the national anthem.

The free concert on the West Lawn of the Capitol precedes the July Fourth fireworks display on the National Mall. Known as “A Capitol Fourth,” it will air live on PBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Authentic New York Style Pizza In Tampa BaySix of Tampa Bay's best New York-style pizza joints guaranteed to put you in a New York state of mind via your stomach.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen