CW44 | Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay Preview

June 6, 2017 9:26 AM
Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay is now open!!

Tara and T.M. were like two little kids running around Universal Orlando’s newest theme park. Volcano Bay is world’s very first water theme park. Find out all about the Tapu-Tapu bracelets, the rides and more from Universal’s Creative Art Director, Dale Mason. Also hear about the benefits of staying at one of Universal Orlando Resort’s on-site hotels from Jennifer Hodges.

CW44 wants you and your family to check out Florida’s newest water theme park. We’re giving you a chance to win the ultimate prize for four featuring 3-day/3-park Universal Orlando™ tickets, on-site hotel stay and more just in time for summer!

Get all the contest information here >> http://cwtampa.cbslocal.com/2017/05/29/contest-volcano-bay

