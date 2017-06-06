CW44 | Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay Preview

Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay is now open!!

Tara and T.M. were like two little kids running around Universal Orlando’s newest theme park. Volcano Bay is world’s very first water theme park. Find out all about the Tapu-Tapu bracelets, the rides and more from Universal’s Creative Art Director, Dale Mason. Also hear about the benefits of staying at one of Universal Orlando Resort’s on-site hotels from Jennifer Hodges.

