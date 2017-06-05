Best Frozen Drinks In Tampa Bay

Nothing cools you off after a hot day in the Florida sun like a frozen fruity drink. A good brain freeze with a rush of alcohol spiked fruit juices is the next best thing to jumping into a pool of ice.

Here’s a list of our favorite frozen drink specialists around Tampa Bay.

——————————————————————————————————————-

Bahama Breeze

3045 N Rocky Point Dr.

Tampa, FL 33607

813-289-7922

www.bahamabreeze.com

Their frozen Bahamarita is so refreshing and yummy you won’t realize you’ve had alcohol. Its made with Cuervo Gold Tequila, kiwi, strawberry and mango ices and bended to icy smooth perfection. This is the one kind of brain freeze you’ll love after a long hot day in the Tampa Bay sun. They serve seafood, chicken and steak, inspired by the flavorful and colorful ingredients of the Caribbean.

Daiquiri Shak Raw Bar and Grille

614955 Gulf Blvd.

Madeira Beach, FL

727-393-2706 | daiquirishakmadeirabeach.com

This causal Florida life style open air bar is all about Daiquiris, music and beautiful weather. With ten different frozen daiquiris to choose from and the beachy atmosphere, a visit to the Daiquiri Shak for frozen drink lovers is a must. Best Bet: Try the frozen Mango Daiquiri which is topped off with 151 Rum.

Related: Best Bars For Rum Selections In Tampa Bay

Beach Bar and Restaurant

7700 Courtney Campbell Causeway

Tampa, FL 33607

813-281-8900 | www.beachtampa.com

If you love frozen drinks, encredible food and wild college students, Beach Bar is for you. Their frozen Rum Rummer is killer with Myers’s Platinum Rum, Gosling’s Black Seal Rum, Hiram Walker Blackberry Brandy, Hiram Walker Creme de Banana, orange juice, pineapple juice, and of course a splash of Grenadine.

Wet Willie’s

615 Channelside Dr

Tampa, FL 33689

(813) 221-5650 | www.wetwillies.com

Channelside’s Wet Willie’s is a frozen drink heaven – with food. The idea behind is place is genius, sweet flavored frozen alcohol is dispensed in slushy type machines. Their signature drink — Call a Cab — is as over-the-top as you can get. Its made with frozen sweet cherry favored syrup that is combined with freezing cold straight grain alcohol (153 – 190 proof) and light rum. Wet Willie’s serves over 15 favors of alcohol spiked slushies.

The Green Lemon

915 S Howard Ave.

Tampa, FL

813-868-5463 | www.cicciorestaurantgroup.com

The Green Lemon is a hip college Mexican restaurant and Tequila bar. If your looking for a frozen Margarita with a twist, the Green Lemon has got you covered with a 24 oz. monster called a Margarona. It’s a frozen margarita with a bottle of Corona turned over and propped up inside the glass. Every Tues they have $2 tacos which are awesome with the Margarona.

Related: Best Tacos In Tampa Bay

Bongos Beach Bar & Grill

5250 Gulf Boulevard

St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

727-360-1811 | www.grandplazaflorida.com

Bongos is the only open air restaurant bar in Pinellas County where you can wiggle your toes in the sand while you drink and eat. It’s the perfect place to watch a sunset while sipping on one of 12 different frozen drinks. Banana and chocolate lovers will enjoy the Chocolate Monkey with Crème de Banana, Dark Crème de Cocao, banana puree and topped with Crème de Café. They have nightly entertainment.

Related: Best Authentic New York-Style Pizza in Tampa Bay