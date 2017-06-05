Visa Applicants Subjected To Tougher Vetting, Including Social Media

CBS Local– The Trump administration has just passed tougher background checks for Visa applicants, via Reuters.

In the new questionnaire, applicants will be asked to give information dating back 15 years as well as social media accounts for the last five years. On top of the social media accounts, officals can ask for previous passport numbers. The information they can request in the last 15 years are adresses, employment and travel history.

The State Department says that the tougher vetting would apply to those “who have been determined to warrant additional scrutiny in connection with terrorism or other national security-related visa ineligibilities.”

Instead of the changes taking the standard three years to be implemented, the Office of Management and Budget gave it an emergency approval, meaning that the new questionnaire will be up and running in six months.

“The United States has one of the most stringent visa application processes in the world,” Babak Yousefzadeh, president of the Iranian American Bar Association said. “The need for tightening the application process further is really unknown and unclear.”

Here’s a link to the new questionnaire. It is technically voluntary, though failure to complete can delay or even prevent the application process.