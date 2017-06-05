National Doughnut Day: Police Departments Rejoice

CBS Local– It’s National Doughnut Day! Naturally, police departments across the country are celebrating accordingly.

But what is the impetus behind the stereotype for the law enforcement’s infatuation with doughnuts?

Well, according to todayifoundout.com, the connections started as far back as the 1950’s, though it wasn’t something the general public used regularly. With the odd-timed shifts that police offers have to work, especially overnights, doughnut shops were the first establishments to be open 24 hours. Until recently, where there are multiple options at any time of the night, there hadn’t been much of anything to choose from.

As for the word doughnut, many people assume to spell it “donut” as in “Dunkin Donuts”.

Another fun doughnut fact, no one knows quite for sure why there are doughnut holes. There’s a tall tale from an old sailor Hanson Gregory who claims to have invented it when he was 16 years old in 1847. A plaque commemorates the claim in Rockport, Maine.

Happy National Doughnut Day, and don’t forget to celebrate.