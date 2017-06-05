Man Accused of Sucker Punching Man with Cerebral Palsy

The Chester County sheriff’s office says 29-year-old Barry Baker Jr. was arrested Monday in Uwchlan (YEW-klin) Township. The court docket lists Baker’s hometown as Georgetown, Delaware.

Baker is charged with simple assault against a man with cerebral palsy in the May 10 attack in West Chester. He also faces harassment and disorderly conduct charges.

Surveillance cameras show a man police say is Baker mocking the man before punching him in the face without warning.

Baker also was sought on a parole violation in an unrelated case.

Baker’s prior attorney, Francis Miller, says he no longer represents him; it’s unclear if Baker has a new attorney.