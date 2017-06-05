Man Accused of Sucker Punching Man with Cerebral Palsy

June 5, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: cerebral palsy
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania authorities have arrested a man accused of sucker punching another man outside a convenience store after making fun of him because he showed symptoms of cerebral palsy.

The Chester County sheriff’s office says 29-year-old Barry Baker Jr. was arrested Monday in Uwchlan (YEW-klin) Township. The court docket lists Baker’s hometown as Georgetown, Delaware.

Baker is charged with simple assault against a man with cerebral palsy in the May 10 attack in West Chester. He also faces harassment and disorderly conduct charges.

Surveillance cameras show a man police say is Baker mocking the man before punching him in the face without warning.

Baker also was sought on a parole violation in an unrelated case.

Baker’s prior attorney, Francis Miller, says he no longer represents him; it’s unclear if Baker has a new attorney.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

5 Things To Do This Memorial DayMemorial Day may be the unofficial start to the summer season, but it’s also a time to remember those who have given...
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen