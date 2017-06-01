Trump’s Tweeted Typo Covfefe Becoming Vanity License Plates

June 1, 2017 3:08 PM
Filed Under: covfefe
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — President Donald Trump’s mysterious tweeted typo covfefe is coming soon to a license plate near you.

The Maine Department of Motor Vehicles confirms someone claimed COVFEFE for a personalized license plate just hours after the Republican president’s now-infamous tweet at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday. Local media report it’s also happening in other states, including Nebraska and North Carolina.

The word took social media by storm after the president tweeted about “constant negative press covfefe.” Trump later poked fun at it, saying, “Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’ ??? Enjoy!”

Whoever claimed the Maine plate remains just as much a mystery as the word itself.

Twitter user Joe Blanchette tweeted a photo suggesting he was the lucky motorist. But he says he balked at the last minute out of fear of “plate regret.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

5 Things To Do This Memorial DayMemorial Day may be the unofficial start to the summer season, but it’s also a time to remember those who have given...
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live