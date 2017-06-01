The Latest: Dem Gets Calls to Resign on Trump Facebook Post

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on a New Mexico Democrat’s Trump Facebook post (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is calling on a Democratic public education commissioner to resign over his social media post supporting a bloody, beheaded image of President Trump.

Martinez spokesman Michael Lonergan said Thursday that Tim Crone crossed the line when he applauded and encouraged “a sick stunt.” Lonergan says the governor is demanding that he apologize and step down from the commission.

Democrat Tim Crone wrote on Facebook late Wednesday that he endorsed comedian Kathy Griffin’s posting of the Trump image and called the Native American-owned Route 66 Casino a “loser, redneck” venue for canceling an upcoming Griffin show over the video.

The 70-year-old Crone told The Associated Press his remarks “were intended as a joke” and were directed at friends.

He later edited the Facebook post.

____

11 a.m.

A New Mexico public education commissioner is expressing support on social media for a bloody, beheaded image of President Trump.

Democrat Tim Crone wrote on Facebook late Wednesday that he endorsed comedian Kathy Griffin’s posting of the Trump image and called the Native American-owned Route 66 Casino a “loser, redneck” venue for canceling an upcoming Griffin show over the video.

Griffin, who helped with CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage, has apologized, saying that the brief video was “too disturbing” and wasn’t funny.

Route 66 Casino, a casino operated by Laguna Pueblo, announced Tuesday that it was canceling a July 22 performance by Griffin.

Crone was elected to the commission’s District 10 seat in November as a write-in candidate.

He told The Associated Press his remarks “were intended as a joke” and were directed at friends.