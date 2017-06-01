Chris Cornell’s Widow Still Awaiting Details About His Death

June 1, 2017 2:55 PM
Filed Under: Chris Cornell

By SANDY COHEN, AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Cornell’s widow says she’s grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman’s death last month, but she still doesn’t know what caused him to hang himself.

Vicky Cornell says in a statement Thursday that she is still awaiting the toxicology reports she hopes will clarify the circumstances around her late husband’s apparent suicide.

“We still have several unanswered questions about what led to his death,” she said. “We believe the toxicology report will answer these questions.”

Cornell family attorney Kirk Pasich says Detroit legal officials denied his request for police and toxicology reports because the investigation remains open.

Ellen Ha, an attorney in Detroit’s Law Department, told The Associated Press Thursday that the city sent a denial response letter May 25 to Jeffrey L. Schulman of Liner LLP who claimed his firm represents “the estate and family of Christopher Cornell.”

“On the same day, we responded to multiple media outlets with the same response,” Ha said.

The denial letter sent last week to The AP said that the “disclosure of any information at this time would compromise and interfere with” the Detroit police investigation into Cornell’s death.

Chris Cornell was pronounced dead May 18 when he was found unresponsive in a Detroit hotel room hours after performing a concert with Soundgarden. Coroner’s officials said preliminary autopsy results show the singer hanged himself, but Cornell’s family disputes the findings and claims he may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.

___

AP writers Corey R. Williams and David Runk in Detroit contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

5 Things To Do This Memorial DayMemorial Day may be the unofficial start to the summer season, but it’s also a time to remember those who have given...
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live