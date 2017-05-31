Trump and Celebs Respond to Kathy Griffin’s Photo

May 31st, 2017 | Earlier this week, comedienne Kathy Griffin posted a photo of herself holding a decapitated and bloodied head resembling President Donald Trump. Shortly after the post went public, the Internet attacked Griffin, suggesting she went way too far.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

She apologized saying:

“Hey everybody it’s me Kathy Griffin. I sincerely apologize. I am just now seeing the reaction of these images. I’m a comic, I cross the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing, I understand how it offends people, it wasn’t funny, I get it, I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career, I will continue. I asked your forgiveness. Taking down the image. Gonna ask the photographer to take down the image. And I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong.”

Today, Trump responded with this Tweet:

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Friends and foes of President Trump has responded in kind.

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

Dear @CNN, I must have missed your statement banning your commentator #KathyGriffin from future shows. Please resend. Thx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 31, 2017

Kathy Griffin did not misspeak or misstep. She plotted & posed for photoshoot. Ample time for reflection/correction https://t.co/KmVygz2kfK — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) May 31, 2017

While some took a different view point.

I don't agree w/ what Kathy Griffin did, but I love the hypocrisy of @GOP saying "Imagine a Republican doing this?" https://t.co/Od9IrN5FyX — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) May 30, 2017

I'll see your Kathy Griffin and raise you David Duke, Ted Nugent, Ann Coulter, and all those Duck Dynasty people. — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) May 31, 2017

What are your thoughts?