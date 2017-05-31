Trump and Celebs Respond to Kathy Griffin’s Photo

May 31st, 2017 | Earlier this week, comedienne Kathy Griffin posted a photo of herself holding a decapitated and bloodied head resembling President Donald Trump. Shortly after the post went public, the Internet attacked Griffin, suggesting she went way too far.
She apologized saying:
“Hey everybody it’s me Kathy Griffin. I sincerely apologize. I am just now seeing the reaction of these images. I’m a comic, I cross the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing, I understand how it offends people, it wasn’t funny, I get it, I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career, I will continue. I asked your forgiveness. Taking down the image. Gonna ask the photographer to take down the image. And I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong.”
Today, Trump responded with this Tweet:
Friends and foes of President Trump has responded in kind.
While some took a different view point.
What are your thoughts?