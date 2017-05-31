Trump and Celebs Respond to Kathy Griffin’s Photo

May 31, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Kathy Griffin

May 31st, 2017 | Earlier this week, comedienne Kathy Griffin posted a photo of herself holding a decapitated and bloodied head resembling President Donald Trump. Shortly after the post went public, the Internet attacked Griffin, suggesting she went way too far.

She apologized saying:

“Hey everybody it’s me Kathy Griffin. I sincerely apologize. I am just now seeing the reaction of these images. I’m a comic, I cross the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing, I understand how it offends people, it wasn’t funny, I get it, I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career, I will continue. I asked your forgiveness. Taking down the image. Gonna ask the photographer to take down the image. And I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong.”

Today, Trump responded with this Tweet:

Friends and foes of President Trump has responded in kind.

While some took a different view point.

What are your thoughts?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

5 Things To Do This Memorial DayMemorial Day may be the unofficial start to the summer season, but it’s also a time to remember those who have given...
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live