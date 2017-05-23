What To Buy In May: Best Deals & Discounts For The Month

NEW YORK (CBS 2) — It is the largest student exhibition in the history of New York City Parks. Hundreds of middle school students participated in a project that let them speak out on important issues, as CBS 2’s Cindy Hsu reports, not with their voices, but with their art.

Students addressed issues ranging from gang violence to global warming Thursday at Union Square Park.

The Learning through and Expanded Arts Program (LeAp) created the exhibition that had students convert lunch tables into art. Ten New York City middle schools participated.

Eva Pugliese, a seventh-grader from I.S. 61 on Staten Island was part of the project. Her team spoke out against drugs.

“It was a really personal issue because I have friends who take drugs,” she said. “You have to have hope to put your life in the right direction. And that’s what we did with our table.”

Almost 400 students worked on the tables for four months.