NYC, State Tighten Security After Blast in England

May 23, 2017 10:48 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says it has tightened security at high-profile locations “out of an abundance of caution” following the deadly explosion in Manchester, England.

Department spokesman J. Peter Donald said in a statement Tuesday that New Yorkers may see “heavy weapons teams,” explosive detection dogs and counterterrorism officers.

Authorities also are conducting random bag checks at New York City transit locations.

Donald says the NYPD Intelligence Bureau “continues to be in regular contact” with its partners overseas.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’s also directed state law enforcement officials to step up security and patrols at high-profile locations statewide. That includes airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

5 Things To Do This Memorial DayMemorial Day may be the unofficial start to the summer season, but it’s also a time to remember those who have given...
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.

Listen Live