Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Jerry Recco offered up some update goodness Tuesday morning, and, thanks to technology, you, too, can get informed.

The “maven” talked a whole bunch about the Yankees, who made it two straight wins with a 4-2 victory over the Royals in the Bronx on Monday night.

Later, he recapped the night in the NHL and NBA playoffs, as both the Predators and Warriors clinched spots in their respective league championship series.

Check it out.