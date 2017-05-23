Best Sushi Restaurants in Tampa Bay

How is it some chefs can take a piece of raw fish and transform it into a subtly flavored masterpiece? Our list of the best sushi restaurants in Tampa includes Samurai Blue, Yoko’s Japanese and Soho Sushi.

Samurai Blue 1600 E 8th Ave

#C208

Tampa, FL 33605

813.242.6688

www.samuraiblue.com A sushi bar smack in the middle of many of Ybor’s vibrant nightlife scene, you might at first be concerned about Samurai Blue’s quality. You needn’t be, it’s excellent. Fresh fish and a wide variety of rolls. Granted, the place itself can get a bit hectic, but if you’re looking for a sushi joint to kick off an evening, Samurai Blue is a good bet. They’re open late in case you’d rather wrap your evening up there instead.

Yoko’s Japanese 3217 S. MacDill Avenue

Tampa, FL 33629

813.835.4311

www.yokosrestaurant.com Enjoy a wide variety of expertly prepared fresh sushi at Yoko’s. Try to get a seat at the sushi bar itself and you’ll have the chef serve you himself. The ambience is low-key, so don’t expect anything too swanky or trendy. The prices are also reasonable.