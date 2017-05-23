Best Sushi Restaurants in Tampa Bay

May 23, 2017 8:09 AM
How is it some chefs can take a piece of raw fish and transform it into a subtly flavored masterpiece? Our list of the best sushi restaurants in Tampa includes Samurai Blue, Yoko’s Japanese and Soho Sushi.

Samurai Blue

1600 E 8th Ave
#C208
Tampa, FL 33605
813.242.6688
www.samuraiblue.com

A sushi bar smack in the middle of many of Ybor’s vibrant nightlife scene, you might at first be concerned about Samurai Blue’s quality. You needn’t be, it’s excellent. Fresh fish and a wide variety of rolls. Granted, the place itself can get a bit hectic, but if you’re looking for a sushi joint to kick off an evening, Samurai Blue is a good bet. They’re open late in case you’d rather wrap your evening up there instead.

screen shot 2017 05 23 at 9 39 45 am Best Sushi Restaurants in Tampa Bay

Credit: yokostampa.com

Yoko’s Japanese

3217 S. MacDill Avenue
Tampa, FL 33629
813.835.4311
www.yokosrestaurant.com

Enjoy a wide variety of expertly prepared fresh sushi at Yoko’s. Try to get a seat at the sushi bar itself and you’ll have the chef serve you himself. The ambience is low-key, so don’t expect anything too swanky or trendy. The prices are also reasonable.

Soho Sushi

3218 W. Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609
813.873.7646

2826 East Bearss Avenue
Tampa, FL 33613
813.977.8744
www.sohosushi.com

screen shot 2017 05 23 at 9 40 32 am Best Sushi Restaurants in Tampa Bay

Credit: sohosushi.com

If you’re looking for a creative take on sushi and sashimi, check out one of Soho’s fun, trendy locations. Their sushi chefs (although they call themselves “designers”) are happy to whip up something special for you, on or off them menu, so feel free to ask – you won’t be disappointed. We recommend any of their sushi wrapped in rice paper and the crab rangoon, which you might not ordinarily see at a sushi joint.

