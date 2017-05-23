A-Basin, Aspen Extend Ski Season

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Thanks to continued snowfall in the mountains, skiers and boarders will get more chances to hit the slopes in Colorado.

Arapahoe Basin will continue operations seven days a week through June 4. A-Basin will reopen for skiing and snowboarding on June 9.

Closing day is scheduled for June 11.

Aspen Mountain has extended its season through Memorial Day weekend.

Those who aren’t looking for winter sports can ride the Silver Queen Gondola for summer sightseeing over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The regular season for that gondola kicks off June 17.