Best Authentic New York Style Pizza In Tampa Bay

New York is famous for a type of thin crust pizza that is large and wide with a thin foldable crust that is crisp and firm. The flavor of the crust has been attributed to the minerals in the New York City water. The next best thing to the real deal in New York City are these six Tampa Bay area pizzerias.

Eddie & Sam’s NY Pizza

Downtown Tampa

203 E Twiggs St.

Tampa, FL 33602-4404

813-229-8500

www.eddieandsamspizza.com

Eddie & Sam’s is proud to serve “real New York pizza made with real New York water.” New York tap water is delivered to the restaurant and gives the crust its mouth-watering taste and texture in every huge, foldable slice. The pizza menu covers all the usual bases and also features some unique pies such as Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza and Lasagna Pizza. Just remember to save room for a cannoli or a piece of tiramisu.

Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria

Citrus Park – Tampa

West Shore Plaza – Tampa

Countryside – Clearwater

The first Grimaldi’s opened in New York over 100 years ago. If you’re searching for the best New York-style thin crust pizza outside of NY that’s cook in a brick oven, look no further than the 3 bay area Grimaldi’s. The intense heat of the coal-brick oven evenly bakes the pies to create Grimaldi’s famous crispy and smoky crust. They have half price wine, by the glass, caraf, or bottle every Tuesday.

Related: Best Italian Restaurants in Tampa

Gino’s New York Style Pizzeria

35977 US Highway 19 N | Palm Harbor, FL 34684

(727) 786-4495

3394 Tampa Rd | Palm Harbor, FL 34684

(727) 789-6883

www.ginosnystylepizzeria.com

Geno’s has been providing affordable New York Style Italian Cuisine to the Palm Harbor area for over 18 years. You may choose to dine in, take out, or have delivery from either of their two Palm Harbor Gino’s locations. Beer and wine only.

Best New York Pizza

14741 N Dale Mabry Highway | Tampa, FL 33618

(813) 963-7600

27429 SR 54 | Wesley Chapel, Florida 33544

(813) 994-2200

bestnewyorkpizza.com

Daily specials, printable coupons and online ordering make Best New York Pizza the ultimate in value and convenience. An excellent review from the Tampa Trib doesn’t hurt, either.

Related: Best Small Italian Restaurants In Pinellas County

Precinct Pizza

615 Channelside Dr.

Tampa, Florida 33602

(813) 228-6973

www.precinctpizza.com

If you’re in the Channelside district of Tampa and thin crust pizza and beer is on your to do list, try Precinct Pizza . This police station themed New York style joint’s pies are thin and crisp not greasy so they can be folded: Look for a bold pizza?

Fortunato’s Italian Pizzeria

7700 Starkey Rd

Seminole, FL 33777

727-393-4500

www.fortunatositalianpizzeria.com

True New York-Style Pizza. with a thin crisp crust fired in a stone oven. The tomato sauce has a nice balance between tartness and sweetness and each pie is loaded with fresh mozzarella.

–