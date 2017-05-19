NBA Great Kobe Bryant Saves Class From Taking Final

May 19, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: Kobe Bryant
NBA great Kobe Bryant, known for coming through in the clutch his entire career, has delivered yet again.
An Indiana High school student took to Twitter; hoping the hoops legend could help his class get out of a final exam. Student William Pate also included a picture of himself and his teacher shaking on the deal. Bryant responded and granted Pate’s request that got his class out of the test. Bryant retired last year after 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers. Pate’s final exam escape has already seen other students copy the idea. Although one teacher is asking for ONE BILLION retweets! Good luck with that…
