Judge Declares Prince’s 6 Siblings the Heirs to His Estate

May 19, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: prince
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has ruled that Prince’s six siblings are the heirs to his estate.

In a ruling made public Friday, Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide declared that Prince died without a will and that his sister, Tyka Nelson, and five half-siblings are his heirs.

There are people who filed appeals after their claims of heirship were rejected. Eide says that if the appellate courts send those cases back to him, he’ll still fully consider them.

Eide also says Prince’s assets won’t be distributed without a formal court order and that nothing will be distributed that might adversely affect the claims of those with pending appeals.

Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental drug overdose. His estate has been estimated at about $200 million.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

5 Things To Do This Memorial DayMemorial Day may be the unofficial start to the summer season, but it’s also a time to remember those who have given...
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.

Listen Live