Gina Rodriguez JUST Paid Off Her Student Loans

May 19, 2017 2:51 PM
Apparently, a hit TV show, a Golden Globe and millions of adoring fans all mean nothing to a college’s bursar office.

Gina Rodriguez, the college-educated star of CW’s Jane the Virgin, just paid off her student loans. In an interview with Stephen Colbert, Gina admitted, “I just paid it off.”

In 2006, Gina graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of Arts with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. For those at home doing the math, that was 11 year ago! It took 11 years, a television series and a few award nominations to pay her debt to New York University.

So after all that effort and time, Gina’s probably thinking, “I wish I never wasted my time. Who needs college when you’re a superstar?!,” right? Wrong! In the interview with Stephen Colbert, Gina went on to say, “College education is so expensive, but it’s so necessary. I would never change it for the world but yes, it took me way too long.” That’s why she’s our role model!!!

Gina’s story, while a bit intimidating, is inspiring. There is hope yet, college students!

