UCF’s 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall Does Pre-Draft Workout with Magic

By TERRANCE HARRIS, Associated Press

With less than a week to decide whether he will remain in the draft of return to UCF, Fall worked out for the Magic and met with various officials Thursday at the team’s facility. Fall, who hasn’t hired an agent, has until Wednesday to make his draft decision.

Fall has previously worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston, and still has workouts and meetings set up with Utah and possibly Houston. All indications are Fall isn’t among the top 50 draft eligible players this year which raises questions whether he will return to school to work on his stamina, quickness and shooting.

