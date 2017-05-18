House Squatter Answers Door Naked; Wrestles With Deputies

May 18, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: Big Pine Key

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana woman living illegally in a vacant home in Florida answered the door naked when a sheriff’s deputy stopped by to investigate.

Monroe County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Becky Herrin says a real estate agent called to report that someone was staying at the home on Big Pine Key without the owner’s permission.

Deputy Richard Wang looked in the window and saw 36-year-old Feliciamae Farrington naked. He knocked on the door and she answered, still naked. Farrington refused to get dressed and investigators say she fought with Wang as he tried to take her into custody. The struggle continued when other deputies arrived.

Farrington is from Harvey, Louisiana. She’s been charged with trespassing, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Jail records don’t list a lawyer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

5 Things To Do This Memorial DayMemorial Day may be the unofficial start to the summer season, but it’s also a time to remember those who have given...
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.

Listen Live