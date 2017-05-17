The Latest: Chelsea Manning Says She’s ‘Figuring Out’ Future

9:15 a.m.

Transgender Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning says she’s uncertain where her life will take her after serving seven years of a 35-year sentence for leaking classified government materials to WikiLeaks.

Manning said in a statement Wednesday that “whatever is ahead … is far more important than the past,” and that she’s “figuring things out right now.” The statement was emailed just hours after her release from a military prison in Kansas.

Minutes later, she tweeted a photo of her feet in tennis shoes, with the caption: “First steps of freedom!!”

Manning, who was known as Bradley Manning before she transitioned in prison, was convicted in 2013 of 20 counts, including six Espionage Act violations. Former President Barack Obama granted her clemency in January before he left office.

8:25 a.m.

A documentary is being created about Pvt. Chelsea Manning, the transgender soldier convicted of giving classified government materials to WikiLeaks.

Pulse Films announced the film at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, the same day that Manning was released from Fort Leavenworth military prison in Kansas. The film is titled “XY Chelsea” and will be directed by British filmmaker Tim Travers Hawkins and executive produced by “Citizenfour” filmmaker Laura Poitras.

Hawkins was planning to film Manning as she was released from prison Wednesday. Producers say Manning granted filmmakers “unprecedented access.” Hawkins has followed her legal team since 2014.

Manning, who was known as Bradley Manning before transitioning, was convicted in 2013 of 20 counts, including six Espionage Act violations. President Barack Obama granted her clemency in January before departing office.

7:50 a.m.

The U.S. Army says Pvt. Chelsea Manning has been released from a Kansas military prison after serving seven years of her 35-year sentence for leaking classified government materials to WikiLeaks.

Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith says The transgender soldier was released from Fort Leavenworth on Wednesday. Former President Barack Obama granted Manning clemency during his final days in office.

Manning, an Oklahoma native, was convicted in 2013 of 20 counts, including six Espionage Act violations, theft and computer fraud. She was acquitted of the most serious charge of aiding the enemy.

The former intelligence analyst in Iraq acknowledged leaking the materials, saying she wanted to expose what she considered to be the U.S. military’s disregard of the effects of war on civilians.

She was known as Bradley Manning before transitioning in prison.

7:25 a.m.

Media reports say Pvt. Chelsea Manning has been released from a Kansas military prison after serving seven years of her 35-year sentence for leaking classified government materials to WikiLeaks.

NBC News, citing an unnamed U.S Army official, says Manning was released from Fort Leavenworth military prison Wednesday at around 2 a.m. Central Time. The BBC also cites an unnamed Army representative in reporting she has left the facility. The Associated Press has not confirmed these reports.

Former President Barack Obama granted Manning clemency during his final days in office.

Manning, an Oklahoma native, was convicted in 2013 of 20 counts, including six Espionage Act violations, theft and computer fraud.

Previously known as Bradley Manning, the former intelligence analyst in Iraq said she wanted to expose what she considered to be the U.S. military’s disregard of the effects of war on civilians.

11:13 p.m.

Pvt. Chelsea Manning is due to be released from a Kansas military prison after serving seven years of her 35-year sentence for leaking classified government materials to WikiLeaks.

The transgender soldier is scheduled to be freed from Fort Leavenworth on Wednesday in accordance with former President Barack Obama’s decision to grant her clemency in his final days in office.

The Oklahoma native’s attorneys and the Army have refused to say precisely when and how she will be released, citing potential safety concerns.

The former intelligence analyst in Iraq acknowledged leaking the materials, saying she wanted to expose what she considered to be the U.S. military’s disregard of the effects of war on civilians.

She was known as Bradley Manning before transitioning in prison.