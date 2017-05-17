Group to Run 7 Marathons in 7 Days on 7 Continents

May 17, 2017 10:54 AM

MIAMI (AP) — A group led by Miami Marlins president David Samson plans to run seven marathons in seven days on seven continents.

Others scheduled to participate in the World Marathon Challenge include Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill and team executive Jeff Conine, Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray and Paralympian triathlete Sarah Reinertsen.

The group will fly by charter to run marathons in Novo, Antarctica; Cape Town, South Africa; Perth, Australia; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Madrid; Barranquilla, Colombia; and Miami beginning next Jan. 30 and ending Feb. 5. All proceeds from donations will go to charitable causes.

“Although the concept of taxing our bodies with this challenge is incredibly daunting and risky, it will be more than worthwhile given the organizations which will benefit,” Samson said in a statement.

