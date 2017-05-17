Chelsea Manning Returns To Twitter, Draws Praise And Criticism

May 17, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: Chelsea Manning

Chelsea Manning, the Army soldier convicted of giving classified information to WikiLeaks, has been released from prison.

Chelsea, who was Bradley Manning before having a sex change in prison, served only seven years of a 35-year sentence. The former intelligence analyst was granted her release by former President Obama just before leaving office. Hours after leaving her prison cell, Manning sent her first tweets as a free person. The controversial whistleblower drew immediate praise from many supporters. Some noting the transgender soldier’s sneakers and using them as a rallying cry.
Other social media users have not been as kind. Many criticize that Manning, found guilty by an Army court-martial, will still be getting military benefits and healthcare.

 

