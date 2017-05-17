Chelsea Manning Returns To Twitter, Draws Praise And Criticism

Chelsea Manning, the Army soldier convicted of giving classified information to WikiLeaks, has been released from prison.

Chelsea, who was Bradley Manning before having a sex change in prison, served only seven years of a 35-year sentence. The former intelligence analyst was granted her release by former President Obama just before leaving office. Hours after leaving her prison cell, Manning sent her first tweets as a free person. The controversial whistleblower drew immediate praise from many supporters. Some noting the transgender soldier’s sneakers and using them as a rallying cry.

Other social media users have not been as kind. Many criticize that Manning, found guilty by an Army court-martial, will still be getting military benefits and healthcare.