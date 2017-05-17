CBS Announces New Series For Fall 2017

Earlier today, CBS announced six new shows debuting in their fall 2017 lineup. Check out breakdowns of all six shows below and be sure to tune in this fall for all the action and laughs.

Seal Team

David Boreanaz stars in this military drama about the lives of the most elite Navy SEALs unit in the world. Venturing around the world on a moment’s notice, this elite and tight-knit group displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication in the face of even the most overwhelming odds.

Seal Team features David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, Max Thieriot as Clay Spenser, Neil Brown Jr. as Ray, A.J. Buckley as Sonny, Toni Trucks as Diaz and Jessica Paré as Mandy Ellis.

S.W.A.T.

Inspired by the feature film and previous television series S.W.A.T features Shemar Moore as a Los Angeles born and raised S.W.A.T. agent, tasked with leading a specialized tactical unit on the streets of LA. Caught in the middle between the streets that raised him and his brothers in blue that serve alongside him, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (played by Moore), must navigate both worlds in order to lead the brave men and women under his command.

S.W.A.T also stars Stephanie Sigman as Jessica Cortez, Alex Russell as Jim Street, Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay, Lina Esco as Christina “Chris” Alonso, Kenny Johnson as Dominique Luca and Peter Onorati as Mumford.

Wisdom Of The Crowd

Jeremy Piven takes on the role of Silicon Valley entrepreneur Jeffrey Tanner in Wisdom Of The Crowd. Tanner uses his keen smarts and deep pockets to develop a cutting-edge crowdsourcing app in order to solve the mystery of his own daughter’s murder, revolutionizing crime solving in the process. Using his new software, dubbed “Sophe”, Tanner goes on to help solve even more cases with the help of Det. Tommy Cavanaugh (played by Richard T. Jones).

Wisdom Of The Crowd also features Natalia Tena as Sara Morton, Blake Lee as Josh Novak, Jake Matthews as Tariq Bakari and Monica Potter as Alex Hale.

9JKL

This family-inspired comedy stars Mark Feuerstein playing the role of Josh Roberts, a recently divorced actor who moves to the Big Apple in an effort to get his life back on track. Roberts is forced to squeeze into tiny New York apartment sandwiched on either side by his meddlesome parents on one side and his brother, sister-in-law and their new baby on the other. Tune in as Roberts tries to get his life in order and more importantly, hold on to his sanity.

9JKL also features Linda Lavin as Judy, Elliott Gould as Harry, David Walton as Andrew, Liza Lapira as Eve and Matt Murray as Nick.

Me, Myself & I

Me, Myself & I stars Bobby Moynihan in a coming of age comedy about the defining moments in one man’s life. The show featured three distinct periods – ages 14, 40 and 65. While navigating the past, present and future, Alex (played by Moynihan) discovers that life isn’t about being defined by what happens to you, but instead by how you handle it.

Me, Myself & I also stars Jack Dylan Grazer (Alex, 1991), Brian Unger (Ron, 1991, present day), Jaleel White (Darryl, present day), Kelen Coleman (Abby, 2042), Skylar Gray (Abby, present day), Christopher Paul Richards (Justin, 1991), Mandell Maughan (Maggie, 1991), Reylynn Caster (Nori, 1991), with Sharon Lawrence (Eleanor, 2042) and John Larroquette (Alex, 2042).

Young Sheldon

Last but certainly not least, Young Sheldon tells the tale of nine year old Sheldon Cooper (yes, that Sheldon Cooper) growing up East Texas as a once-in-a-generation genius in a world where football and being popular is king. The show is narrated by The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons. This single-camera, half-hour comedy gives the audience a chance to learn how Sheldon became, well, Sheldon.

YOUNG SHELDON stars Iain Armitage as Sheldon, Zoe Perry as Mary, Lance Barber as George Sr., Raegan Revord as Missy and Montana Jordan as Georgie Jr. THE BIG BANG THEORY’s multiple Emmy Award winner Jim Parsons narrates the comedy as Adult Sheldon.

Tune in this fall for all six new shows, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.