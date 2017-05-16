Zac Efron to Play Serial Killer Ted Bundy in Upcoming Biopic

May 16, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: Zac Efron

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zac Efron has signed on to star as Ted Bundy in a biopic about the serial killer.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety report Efron will play Bundy in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” The movie will center on Bundy’s relationship with his girlfriend. The reports say the project is set to start shooting Oct. 9. The movie will be directed by

Joe Berlinger, who is best known for the “Paradise Lost” series of documentaries.

Bundy confessed to killing more than two dozen women and was executed in Florida in 1989.

Efron stars alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in “Baywatch,” which opens this month.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

5 Things To Do This Memorial DayMemorial Day may be the unofficial start to the summer season, but it’s also a time to remember those who have given...
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.

Listen Live