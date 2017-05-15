Woman Finds ‘Octopus-Looking’ Mold Inside Her Coconut Water

A woman in New York says she was sickened by an octopus-like sludge found in a bottle of Vita Coco coconut water.

Barbara Kline wrote on social media that she became violently ill after unknowingly swallowing a piece of the slimy substance. “When I took a big gulp, I swallowed a chunk of something. It tasted very thick and syrupy. It was disgusting,” Kline said. A spokesperson for Vita Coco said they believe the object was mold and thinks it’s “highly unlikely” to pose a health risk. Kline is reportedly planning to sue the company for her illness. The Goshen resident isn’t the only person to find a disgusting surprise in Vita Coco containers. Several people have posted their sludge-filled bottles online over the last few years.

Kline reportedly won’t give the sample back to Vita Coco for testing because it’s her “only evidence” in the case.