Summer is the season for backyard BBQs and chill cookouts. We gather around an open flame and grill everything from hot dogs to hamburgers; summer squash to Japanese eggplant; and everything in between. But what is a Grill Master without his arsenal of condiments?

Every good grill session needs a stockpile of slatherings, but everyone tops their treats differently. Take the poll below and find out how many Tampa Bay BBQers condiment like you do!