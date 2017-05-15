Boy, 16, Collapses Then Dies From “Too Much Caffeine”

CBS Local– In South Carolina, a 16-year-old boy collapsed then died in a classroom on April 26. Today, a coroner has ruled that his heart problems were caused by “too much caffeine,” via AP.

Davis Allen Cripe had consumed a large Mountain Dew, a latte from McDonalds and an energy drink in the two hours preceding his death, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said at a news conference.

“We lost Davis from a totally legal substance,” said Watts. “It was so much caffeine at the time of his death, that it caused his arrhythmia.”

Watts reminds all of us of the dangers an excess of caffeinated drinks can be.

“These drinks can be very dangerous,” Watts says. “I’m telling my friends and family don’t drink them.”