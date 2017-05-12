Sushi Chef Turns Love Of NBA Sneakers Into ‘Shoe-shi’

May 12, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: NBA, shoe-shi

An Italian sushi chef is taking his love of the NBA to another level with his latest food creation.

Yujia Hu is a Chinese-born chef living in Milan, Italy who first gained attention for his NBA sushi faces. Now the food artist is back with a line of amazingly accurate sneaker replicas. Hu has taken inspiration from some of the most popular shoes in the sport. Including Kyrie Irving’s “Kyrie 2”, James Harden’s “Volume 1”, the Air Jordan 12, and even Kanye West’s Yeezy 350. The 28-year-old will even sell you a portrait of your favorite “shoe-shi” on his website for around $25!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!
How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As PossibleWith more people flying than ever before, it’s not surprising to see reports of long lines of people waiting in airport security lines...

Listen Live