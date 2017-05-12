Sushi Chef Turns Love Of NBA Sneakers Into ‘Shoe-shi’

An Italian sushi chef is taking his love of the NBA to another level with his latest food creation.

Yujia Hu is a Chinese-born chef living in Milan, Italy who first gained attention for his NBA sushi faces. Now the food artist is back with a line of amazingly accurate sneaker replicas. Hu has taken inspiration from some of the most popular shoes in the sport. Including Kyrie Irving’s “Kyrie 2”, James Harden’s “Volume 1”, the Air Jordan 12, and even Kanye West’s Yeezy 350. The 28-year-old will even sell you a portrait of your favorite “shoe-shi” on his website for around $25!