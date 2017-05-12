Fiancee: Aaron Hernandez Thought He Was Going to be Freed

May 12, 2017 10:11 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez

BOSTON (AP) — Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez sounded as if he thought he would soon be freed in his last conversation with his fiancee before he killed himself.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez says in an interview on “Dr. Phil” scheduled to air next week that he said “Daddy’s going to be home … I can’t wait to hold you and love you” in a telephone conversation hours before he was found hanged in his prison cell on April 19.

He had been acquitted in a double murder trial days before, but was still serving a life sentence in another murder case.

The show’s host, Dr. Phillip McGraw told NBC’s “Today” show on Friday that Jenkins-Hernandez does not believe the former New England Patriots player killed himself, despite the evidence.

McGraw also said Jenkins-Hernandez is not expecting any financial benefit from the death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!
How To Get Through Airport Security As Quickly As PossibleWith more people flying than ever before, it’s not surprising to see reports of long lines of people waiting in airport security lines...

Listen Live