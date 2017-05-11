Mac n’ Cheetos™ Are Back at BURGER KING® Restaurants

May 11, 2017 11:04 AM

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)– BURGER KING® restaurants and the CHEETOS® brand are bringing back Mac n’ Cheetos™, a combination of CHEETOS® flavor on the outside and creamy mac n’ cheese on the inside. Back by popular demand, Mac n’ Cheetos™ are the portable solution to all snack attacks and a tasty re-imagination of classic mac n’ cheese goodness. Mac n’ Cheetos™ will return for a limited time at participating restaurants starting May 18.

Mac n’ Cheetos™ were originally introduced in June of 2016 and were an instant guest favorite. The portable snack sold out just a few weeks after it was made available, proving this delicious cheesy snack can be taken and enjoyed anywhere.

“Mac n’ Cheetos™ are the ultimate ‘triple threat’ with the combination of CHEETOS® flavor, the BURGER KING® brand, and the ultimate crowd pleaser, mac n’ cheese,” said Alex Macedo, President, North America, for the BURGER KING® brand. “The CHEETOS® brand understands the snack business on the deepest level, and our expertise at BURGER KING® restaurants is to satisfy guests’ cravings. Together, we were able to bring back Mac n’ Cheetos™, a crave worthy snack that our guests love.”

“Mac n’ Cheetos™ is the cheesiest, most amplified version of mac n’ cheese imaginable,” said Marissa Solis, Vice President of Marketing, PepsiCo Foodservice. “The BURGER KING® brand was the ideal partner to make this delicious, dream snack come to life. It became an instant classic last year, and we are excited to partner with the BURGER KING® brand to bring it back for our fans.”

Mac n’ Cheetos™ come in an order of five pieces at a recommended price of $2.69 and will be available for a limited time at participating BURGER KING® restaurants.

 

 

 

