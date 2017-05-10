SWAT Sniper Fatally Shoots Man During Standoff in Florida

May 10, 2017 10:18 AM
Filed Under: swat team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A SWAT sniper fatally shot a man during a standoff at a Florida apartment complex following a domestic dispute.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokesman Christian Hancock told reporters the man was given a ride away from the apartment to cool off Tuesday night, but hailed a cab to return.

Hancock says the man’s mother called 911, concerned for the cab driver’s safety because her son had a firearm. Officers went with the mother to the apartment and spoke to the man through a slightly opened door. As officers tried to force the door open, the man fired multiple shots. No one was injured.

Hancock says the sniper fatally shot the man when he opened a window and pointed a gun at officers.

The man’s name hasn’t been released. An investigation continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live