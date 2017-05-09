Energy Drinks Put Consumers With Heart Condition At Risk, Study Finds

CBS Local – Energy drinks such as Red Bull and Monster have become mainstream options for caffeine boosts, but there have been rumblings about health concerns. Now another study possibly confirming the concerns has been added to that list. These energy drinks have the potential to trigger a potentially fatal heart condition, “Long QT Syndrome,” according to a study published in the International Journal of Cardiology.

Long QT syndrome is classified as a rare disease that’s mostly genetic, but those who have it may have no idea as it can lay dormant with no symptoms. If triggered, it can lead to sudden “ventricular fibrillation” which is essentially cardiac arrest.

“The potential cardiovascular risk of energy drinks continues to emerge as an important public health issue,” said Christopher Semsarian, lead researcher and professor at the University of Sydney and Centenary Institute.

Semsarian reckons this information is most important for teenagers and young adults, as they’re the most likely to consume energy drinks.

“The population most at risk is teenagers and young adults, representing the population these drinks are most heavily marketed towards,” said Semsarian. “Since energy drinks are widely available to all ages and over the counter, it is important that cardiovascular effects of these drinks are investigated. Some individual patients may be at a higher risk,” Semsarian said. “We therefore suggest caution in allowing the consumption of energy drinks in young patients with LQTS.”

Not everyone seems to be so concerned. Not surprisingly, a lawyer for Monster Energy is one of those unconcerned.

“There is a lot of misinformation in the public about energy drinks,” said Marc Miles, a lawyer for Monster Energy, via Patch.com. “Once the substantial body of scientific evidence is reviewed, the safety of Monster Energy drinks becomes readily apparent.”