Jay Z is on the Music Festival Circuit; Will Perform at ACL

May 5, 2017 9:29 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Z is in a festival state of mind.

Austin City Limits organizers announced Thursday that the rapper will perform at the festival in October. Jay Z will also perform during his Made in America festival in Philadelphia over Memorial Day weekend.

The performances could mean the icon will release new music soon.

Austin City Limits will take place at Zilker Park on Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15. Other performers across its eight stages include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chance the Rapper, the Killers, Gorillaz, Martin Garrix and the xx.

Tickets go on sale Thursday.

Jay Z’s Made in America festival, occurring in Philadelphia on Sept. 2-3, will feature Solange, J. Cole, the Chainsmokers, Migos, Little Dragon and Kaskade.

____

Online:

https://www.aclfestival.com/

http://www.madeinamericafest.com/7/#/lineup

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live