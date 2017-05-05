Actors Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Expecting 1st Baby

May 5, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: ian somerhalder

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are expecting their first child.

The actors announced Reed’s pregnancy in Instagram posts on Thursday that showed Somerhalder kissing his wife’s belly.

Reed, who starred in the “Twilight” film series, wrote that her love for her unborn baby was the strongest feeling she had ever felt. Somerhalder, who stars on the television series “The Vampire Diaries,” wrote that he had never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful.

The posts did not reveal the sex of the child or Reed’s due date.

Reed and Somerhalder married in 2015.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live