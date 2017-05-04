The Latest: Trump Hails Health Care Win in House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the health care bill in the House (all times local):

3:33 p.m.

President Donald Trump is arguing the health care debate has “really brought the Republican Party together.”

He’s noting that the party includes many different groups, from conservatives to more moderate Republicans, and that sometimes work at cross-purposes. But hashing out the details on health care, Trump says, helps lay the groundwork for other legislative lifts, such as overhauling the tax code. “This really helps it,” he says.

He adds that he expects to have a “tremendous” four — or maybe even eight — years.

_____

3:29 p.m.

President Donald Trump is celebrating the passage of the House Republican health care bill, saying he is confident it will get through the Senate.

Flanked by Republican lawmakers in the Rose Garden, Trump called President Barack Obama’s health care law a “catastrophe” and called the GOP bill “a great plan.”

Trump said “premiums will be coming down, deductibles will be coming down.”

Looking ahead, Trump said they’ll celebrate “when we get it through the Senate, and there’s so much spirit there.”

The president reordered his schedule Thursday as he watched the health care developments.

_____

2:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump is awaiting a jubilant GOP for a Rose Garden celebration of the health care bill.

The president Tweeted Thursday: “If victorious, Republicans will be having a big press conference at the beautiful Rose Garden of the White House immediately after vote!”

Republicans muscled the bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step yet toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul.

The president reordered his schedule Thursday as he watched the health care developments.

He had been expected to meet for a longer period in New York City with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia but delayed his departure from Washington and reduced their planned time together.

___

2:35 p.m.

The House has voted overwhelmingly to impose new sanctions on North Korea targeting its shipping industry and use of slave labor.

The vote was 419-1. The action on Thursday comes as tensions mount over North Korea’s advancing nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Adm. Harry Harris Jr. is the top American military officer in the Pacific. Harris warns lawmakers that it’s a question of when, not if, Pyongyang (pyuhng-yahng) successfully builds a nuclear-tipped missile capable of striking the U.S.

The Senate must take up the measure now.

The bipartisan legislation is aimed at thwarting North Korea’s ambitions by cutting off access to the cash the regime needs to follow through with its plans.

___

2:19 p.m.

Relieved Republicans have pushed their prized health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.

Thursday’s vote sends the measure to the Senate. Many senators consider the House bill too harsh and it’s expected to undergo substantial changes.

The House measure collapsed in March due to opposition by conservative and moderate GOP lawmakers. House leaders abandoned another attempt to pass the bill last week after support was lacking.

Leaders finally rounded up enough support after adding money aimed at helping seriously ill patients afford their medical costs.

Democrats said the bill would kick millions off coverage. They predicted Republicans would pay the price in next year’s elections.

___

2:15 p.m.

The Senate has delivered to President Donald Trump the first significant legislation of his presidency, a bipartisan $1.1 trillion spending bill to keep the government running through September.

The 79-18 vote sends the huge bill to the White House well in time to avert a midnight Friday deadline.

Negotiators on the bill dropped Trump’s demands for a down payment on his promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but his signature would buy five months of stability while lawmakers battle again over the wall and Trump’s demands for a huge military buildup, along with cuts to popular domestic programs and foreign aid accounts.

The House passed the measure Wednesday on a big bipartisan vote, though 103 conservative Republicans opposed it.

___

2 p.m.

President Donald Trump is slamming Democrats who oppose a Republican health care bill.

Trump tweeted Thursday that he is watching Democrats. He says they are “trying to defend the ‘you can keep you (sic) doctor, you can keep your plan & premiums will go down’ ObamaCare lie.”

Trump praises the House GOP bill to repeal and replace the Obama health care law. He tweets that it “will lower premiums & deductibles – and be great healthcare!”

Trump tweeted as the House nears what is expected to be a razor-thin vote Thursday. Republican leaders insist they have enough votes to pass it.

___

12:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he’s hopeful that “we’re going to have a wonderful day and a wonderful vote” in the House on health care.

Trump says in a Rose Garden ceremony with faith leaders that “we’re going to take care of a lot of people” with their health care needs. He says ahead of the House vote, “we’ve all fought very hard to be able to do that.”

The Republican health care bill is facing a vote later Thursday in the House, where leaders insist they have enough votes to pass it.

The bill represents the GOP’s attempt to fulfill a pledge to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law, a key campaign promise for Trump.

___

11:40 p.m.

The Senate is on track to deliver President Donald Trump the first significant legislation of his presidency. It’s a bipartisan, $1.1 trillion spending bill to keep the government running pretty much as-is through September.

Senate passage Thursday afternoon would send the bill to the White House in time to avert a midnight Friday shutdown deadline. The House passed the measure Wednesday on a big bipartisan vote, though 103 conservative Republicans opposed the bill.

Trump won $15 billion in additional Pentagon spending but was denied funding to begin construction work on his promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. He took to Twitter earlier this week to complain about the bipartisan process that produced the measure but changed course to praise additional spending for the military and border security.

___

11:03 a.m.

The Republican health care bill has cleared an early House hurdle, and party leaders are pushing the measure toward a climactic final vote they say they will win.

The measure moved forward by 235-192, setting up a roll call on final passage that was expected to be close. A late amendment adding money to help people with serious diseases pay medical costs seemed to win enough support that leaders decided it was time to vote.

Should the measure pass, it’s expected to face major changes in the Senate.

The legislation represents the GOP’s attempt to fulfill their pledge to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law. It would ease that statute’s insurance coverage requirements, cut Medicaid and erase taxes the law imposes on higher-earning people and health industry companies.

_____

3:30 a.m.

Republicans say they’re set to push their prized health care bill through the House, after the measure endured several near-death experiences this year.

Leaders say they plan to do it Thursday and have the votes to prevail. That would claim a victory for President Donald Trump, six weeks after nearly leaving it for dead and days after support from GOP moderates seemed to crumble anew.

House leaders have revamped the bill to attract most conservatives and some GOP moderates since an earlier version collapsed in March. In a final tweak, leaders added a modest pool of money they say would help people with pre-existing medical conditions afford coverage.

At the same time, Congress is ready to give final approval to a bipartisan $1 trillion measure financing federal agencies through September.